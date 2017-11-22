Big Bear Turkey Trot on Turkey Day

Big Bear, CA – Work off the calories before Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow at the fifth annual Big Bear Turkey Trot brought to you by Open Air Big Bear and the City of Big Bear Lake. Fun runs of three, six or nine miles all on the same course make it fun for the whole family. Walk, jog or trot in costume for a chance at additional prizes. Awards include turkeys, cupcakes and freshly made local pies.

The three-mile route starting at Meadow Park is a completely paved, relatively flat course and winds through the beautiful Eagle Point neighborhood. Aid stations serve up pumpkin pie, warm apple cider, and more traditional race fuel including Clif bars and sports drinks. Three-mile runners are treated to a yoga warm up routine from Colin Schour Yoga before the start of their race.

The Big Bear Turkey Trot is a great family event with a fun and festive venue and three distance options making it easy for everybody to participate! Pets and kids in strollers are welcome. Plus, you can feel good knowing that one dollar of every registration goes to the Kodiak Kids Trail Run Series and another dollar of every registration goes toward the Community Church Food Pantry.

Register before 8:00pm tonight at BigBearTurkeyTrot to save $10. Races start at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Meadow Park at 41220 Park Ave, Big Bear Lake. Same-day registration opens at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning at Meadow Park. The 9 mile race starts at 9:00am, the 6 mile at 9:15am, and the 3 mile race starts at 9:30am.

The Big Bear Turkey Trot is sponsored by The City of Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Vacations, the Copper Q and Clif Bar.