Big Bear Mountain Resorts Opening Friday

Big Bear, CA – Friday, December 8 is opening day at Big Bear Mountain Resorts. Both Snow Summit and Bear Mountain kick off the 2017/18 winter season with the most terrain, chairlifts, and parks in Southern California.

Cold temperatures the past few days have allowed snowmaking crews to work around the clock and continue to add more snow around the hill. As of this morning, they are reporting base depths of 22 to 36 inches. Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will open with access to 3 chairs at each resort. They’ll also have multiple runs from top to bottom including the beginner area ready for riding.

Chairlift hours of operation for opening weekend at both resorts are as follows:

Friday, December 8 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 | 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 | 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Starting Friday, Dec. 8, both resorts will be open daily. Ticket windows open 30 minutes prior to chairlifts hours of operation. Hours of operation are subject to change based on weather.

Snow Summit will be opening Chair 8 for beginners and Chairs 1 & 2 for intermediate and advanced riders. The runs open will be Miracle Mile, Summit Run, and the Base Area for Beginners. Bear is opening Chair 7 for beginners and Chairs 5 & 9 for intermediate and advanced riders which access Park Run, Express Way, and The Gulch.

Check back daily starting Friday, Dec. 8 for Lift and Trail status.