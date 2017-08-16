Big Bear Lake, CA – John Harris will be appointed as the City’s new Director of Public Works and Engineering beginning September 5, 2017. John currently serves as the Public Works Director for the City of Montrose, Colorado, is a licensed Professional Engineer and graduate of the University of Arizona.

Montrose is located between Telluride and Grand Junction with a population of approximately 18,000. The similar dynamics and terrain of Montrose to Big Bear Lake have well prepared John for a position with the City. He is highly experienced in construction, engineering, infrastructure, and utility management. John’s extensive leadership skills will serve the City of Big Bear Lake well as they continue moving forward with significant projects and operations.

John has been involved in a number of community organizations throughout his career and previously worked for sixteen years in management of military aircraft test and development projects prior to obtaining his degree from the University of Arizona. He is married, has one son, and is an avid outdoorsman and mountain biker.