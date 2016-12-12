Big Bear Lake, CA, December 12, 2016 – Expedia’s travel blog, Viewfinder, recently published an article titled, ’17 Small Cities for a Perfect Weekend Getaway’, and Big Bear Lake topped the list.

Chloe Mulliner, a staff writer for Expedia writes, ‘When you’re feeling like a rundown battery, the best way to recharge is by getting the heck out of dodge for a few days. It’s true. A short little trip out of town can do wonders for you. A change in scenery gives you a burst of energy, while a bite into something new offers you a new lease on life. It doesn’t take much—perhaps an hour’s drive west or a short flight to the coast—and to prove it, we’ve gathered 17 of the best weekend getaway cities and towns that are charming, enticing, and just what you need. They might be on the smaller side and maybe a little quieter than you’re used to, but that’s why they’re perfect for your next jaunt.’

