Big Bear Lake, CA – A residential structure fire was reported at approximately 2:45 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at Lakeview Drive and Lagunita Lane in Big Bear Lake. Upon arrival, fire crews observed the approximately 1,000 square foot, single-story, single family residence was fully charged with smoke and some flames visible from the exterior. Crews made entry through the front door and took approximately 20 minutes to suppress the fire.

Seven Big Bear Fire Department crew members responded with three engines and two ambulances. Fire Chief Jeff Willis and Assistant Fire Chief Mike Maltby were on-scene along with Fire Prevention Officer Nick Bruinsma. Fire was confined to the interior with damage to the living room. The home was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.