Big Bear Hosts Redlands Bicycle Classic Individual Time Trial

Big Bear Lake, CA – The Redlands Bicycle Classic Committee, Big Bear Cycling, and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians are once again bringing back the Redlands Bicycle Classic Individual Time Trial Stage 1 to Big Bear on May 2, 2018. The Classic has the distinction of being on the 2018 USA Cycling National Racing Calendar, a series of competitive cycling events held throughout the country.

“Big Bear Cycling is very excited to again host the Redlands Bicycle Classic in Big Bear. The North Shore of Big Bear Lake provides a spectacular setting and is the perfect location to host such a top

domestic time trial event and helps solidify Big Bear Lake’s position as the Cycling Capital of Southern California” said Craig Smith, President, Big Bear Cycling.

The course will begin at the East Boat Ramp and travel west to Fawnskin, where the course will turnaround within “the triangle” and return back to the East Boat Ramp. Spectators can watch all the excitement anywhere along the course, but the turnaround in Fawnskin, the Alpine Pedal Path and

the finish area at the MWD East Boat Ramp will be the best locations to view the race.

The professional men’s and women’s races will include five tough days of racing, beginning with the Time Trial in Big Bear Lake on Wednesday, a grueling road race in Yucaipa with a mountain top finish in Oak Glen on Thursday, a Circuit Race in the City of Highland on Friday, wrapping up in Redlands with a criterium Saturday, and the famous Sunset Road Race on Sunday. For more information, including race times, distances, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.redlandsclassic.com.

Road closures and detours are below: