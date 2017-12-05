Big Bear High Football Wins Division 12 – Now to State Championship Playoff Friday

The Big Bear High School Varsity Football Team won the CIF Division 12 Championship playoff game against Santa Maria by a score of 37-23. The game was seen in Big Bear on the Fox Sports Go app and in person by many Big Bear High students, alumni and local residents.

Now, for the first time in our history, we will be sending our Bears to the State Championship Playoffs. The first round is this Friday night at Golden West High School in Visalia. Game time is 7:30 PM. The winner of that game moves on to play for a State Championship!