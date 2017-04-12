Big Bear, CA – The U.S. Forest Service and their partner, the Southern California Mountains Foundation, are seeking volunteers of all ages who would enjoy working both in the forest and in their commercial size greenhouse to benefit the ecological restoration program.

For over 20 years, Volunteers in the USFS Greenthumbs Program have restored disturbed lands across the San Bernardino National Forest. The volunteers work in the Native Plant facilities at the Mountaintop Ranger Station in Big Bear, to grow and then out plant thousands of native plants to improve habitat and watershed conditions across the Forest. Volunteers learn native seed collection, cleaning and germination techniques, plant propagation, site preparation, direct seeding, and out-planting of container plants. Volunteers also assist in the monitoring and maintenance of restoration sites which includes watering, weeding and mulching to promote restoration success. The activities vary from month to month as the seasons change. This summer, planting milkweed for monarchs will continue.

You can join in on the third Saturday of each month (March through October) to conduct ecological restoration projects at the Mountaintop Ranger Station Native Plant Nursery and surrounding National Forest lands. The next Greenthumb volunteer day is scheduled for April 15. Volunteers meet at the Mountaintop Ranger Station located on North Shore Drive in Fawnskin. Bring lunch, water, hat and sunscreen. Gloves and tools will be provided.

Please contact Deveree Kopp at dkopp@fs.fed.us or call (909) 382-2831 to confirm attendance to the volunteer days or to request to be added to the mailing list.