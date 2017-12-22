Big Bear Cycling Invests Additional $45,000 in Valley Cycling Projects

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Cycling and the record breaking 2017 Tour de Big Bear will be coordinating Valley cycling projects with an additional $45,000 of potential funding, supporting Big Bear Lake as the Cycling Capital of Southern California.

Tour de Big Bear and the HC Gran Fondo, have rapidly become among the elite cycling events in Southern California, and have committed over $120,000 in funding to enhance Valley cycling over the past three years according to Craig Smith, President of Big Bear Cycling.

2018 Cycling projects supported, or proposed to receive support, with 2017 Tour de Big Bear proceeds will include: Support Big Bear Cycling, Big Bear Cycling Festival, HC Gran Fondo, Tour de Big Bear and Tour de Big Bear Community Recognition, 42 bikes and helmets for Rotary Santa, Kiwanis Gifts for Kids and American Legion Holiday programs, FREE Big Bear Cycling Outdoor Activities Maps for Valley visitors, Major Sponsorship for future AMGEN Tour of California/Big Bear Time Trial Stage, Host for 2018 Redlands Bicycle Classic – Big Bear Time Trial, “Watering Hole” program providing water stations for hikers and bikers in forest, potential Youth Mountain Bike Team, Big Bear Valley Trails Foundation Bike Bell Test Program (Pine Knot Trail), Alpine Pedal Path Improvement Project, and the Community Bike Rack/Fix it Station Program.

Tour de Big Bear and the HC Gran Fondo is the largest sporting event and among the largest events of the year in Big Bear Lake attracting more than 2000 visiting riders, and is a great example of teamwork between the organizing committee, community volunteers, and sponsors to create a major destination event in the Valley each summer.