Big Bear Courthouse Re-Opens

Big Bear Lake, CA – On January 12, 2018, the San Bernardino Superior Court reopened the Big Bear Courthouse for residents of the Big Bear Valley for traffic and non-traffic infraction matters.

The Big Bear Clerk’s Office will be open on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to provide limited services, including non-cash payments, traffic school sign-ups, payment extensions, scheduling of court dates, and general information. The Traffic and Non-Traffic arraignments are heard at 10:00 am and must be scheduled through the Video Remote Proceedings. For additional information, please call the Barstow District.

A Self-Help Resource Center will also be open to the public on the 4th Friday of each month during the business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Members of the public with questions about Family Law, Child Support, Guardianship, Landlord Tenant or Small Claims matters may visit the Big Bear Courthouse for assistance. Court staff may provide practical legal information, answer questions regarding process and procedure, provide resources and tools to assist with preparing necessary forms and review completed forms prior to filing.

Criminal Felony and Misdemeanor matters are filed and heard at the San Bernardino District – Criminal Division. For additional information, please see the San Bernardino District – Criminal Division.