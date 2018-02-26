Big Bear Chamber of Commerce Announces New Executive Director

Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce has announced the hire of new Executive Director, Stephanie Thoth. She begins her new duties today, February 26. Board Chair Marlene Cain stated, “Stephanie brings a wealth of knowledge of the local business economy and the Big Bear community as a whole, previous Chamber experience, and a passion for helping businesses thrive.”

“I have been proud to be a part of Big Bear for over 12 years,” Stephanie said. “I look forward to helping the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce continue to evolve in a variety of areas, protecting the interests and needs of businesses in our ever-changing economy, and maximizing its benefits for all.”