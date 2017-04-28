Big Bear, CA – Big Bear locals are invited to celebrate spring with a discounted admission rate at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo the first week in May. With construction of the new zoo well underway, there’s much to celebrate.

From May 1-5, locals can visit the zoo for only $5. The local discount provides an opportunity for people to view the current zoo before the zoo transitions to its new location, which is scheduled for completion in early spring of 2018, and is a thank you to locals for supporting the zoo. The special discount will apply to the following zip codes: 92305, 92314, 92315, 92317, 92321, 92325, 92333, 92341, 92352, 92382, 92386. You must provide proof of residency when paying for your entrance. Children under three are free.

‘Spring Forward with the Locals’ is an excellent opportunity to visit the zoo again to see firsthand the extensive improvements for the resident wildlife and for the visitor experience including the new Raccoon Saloon and the enhanced enclosure for the sister snow leopards.

Zoo Curator Bob Cisneros said, “There is much to be grateful for, thanks to the tremendous support of our Big Bear Community. Our attendance last year increased 60%, and construction of our new zoo has begun. The community is an important resource for our zoo.”

Zoo activities during the Spring Forward with the Locals celebration week include enrichment talks and special zookeeper presentations. The Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo will be available to provide information on volunteering and zoo membership.