Big Bear Lake, CA, December 8, 2016 – The Bear Valley Unified School District Governing Board is now accepting applications from residents within the school district boundaries who are interested in serving on the Governing Board. The vacant position was created by the resignation of Governing Board Member Paul Zamoyta. The appointed individual will serve a term through December 2018. Applications are available as of December 8th from the Bear Valley Unified School District office at 42271 Moonridge Road. The deadline to submit completed application materials is 4pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The Governing Board will interview all qualified applicants and select the appointee by a majority vote at the Regular Board Meeting scheduled on February 1st. For a list of legal requirements and an on-line application, visit the school district website at BVUSD.