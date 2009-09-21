Bear Mountain’s sixth annual Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails event at The Park on Saturday, September 19 was a huge event for snowboarders and spectators, as the pro-invitational rail jam drew a crowd to fill the resorts’ parking lot to overflowing. In addition to the post-sunset screenings of two films, Stepchild/Thirty Two’s “This Video Sucks” and Bear Mountain’s “A Parkumentary,” the event featured top riders, who were judged in the competition by members of the Bear Mountain Pro Snowboard Team. The top finishers in the competition earned cash prizes, with the top spot earning a member of the Bear Mountain team the top prize of $7,500. Taking third in the Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails competition was Big Bear High School student Zak Hale, in second was 18-year-old Jed Anderson and, in first, 22-year-old Scott Vine of Crestline, a rider for Bear Mountain’s team.