Due to current weather conditions, Big Bear Middle School students will be released 20 minutes early today at 1:30pm. Buses will drop off students at their bus stop 20 minutes earlier than a regular day. Also at the Middle School, basketball try-outs are canceled until further notice. However, play auditions will still be held today from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at the Middle School. Big Bear High School students will be released early today at 1:50pm.