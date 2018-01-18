Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Scene

Big Bear, CA – On January 13, shortly before 10:00 a.m., deputies of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of suspicious circumstances in the 39000 Block of Lakeview Drive in Big Bear Lake. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a vehicle that had collided with a tree. Through investigation, the driver of the vehicle was determined to be 41-year-old Raymond Moomey, a resident of Yucca Valley. The investigation revealed that Moomey and the victim were in an altercation when the vehicle crashed. It appeared that Moomey intentionally drove the vehicle into the tree. Immediately following the collision, Moomey fled the scene on foot.

Deputies attended to the victim, who was later transported by paramedics of Big Bear Fire to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A check of the area was conducted; however, Moomey was not located, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

On January 15, Detectives of the Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division located Moomey in Yucca Valley. Moomey was arrested without incident and booked on felony charges of attempted murder. Raymond Moomey remains in custody in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. An arraignment hearing in this matter was scheduled for yesterday, January 17, in San Bernardino County Superior Court.