Arctic Circle Winter Prep Work Begins Soon

Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation District 8 will once again start work to prepare State Route 18 in the “Arctic Circle” on Monday, October 1 to Friday, October 26, to complete routine maintenance operations to prepare the route for winter months. The work will be split into daytime and nighttime work hours to alleviate some of the impacts with all daytime work.

SR-18 will be completely closed between Snow Valley Mountain Resort and Big Bear Dam, Monday through Thursday from October 2 through October 26 as follows:

Date Work Hours

October 1 through 4 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

October 8 through 11 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

October 14 through 19 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

October 21 through 26 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The operations will include slope scaling, turnout clearance, drain cleaning, sign repair and

replacement, guardrail repair and other related work.

Motorists are advised to use SR-38 as an alternate route to and from the Big

Bear/Fawnskin area.