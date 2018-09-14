KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Arctic Circle Winter Prep Work Begins Soon

By

Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation District 8 will once again start work to prepare State Route 18 in the “Arctic Circle” on Monday, October 1 to Friday, October 26, to complete routine maintenance operations to prepare the route for winter months. The work will be split into daytime and nighttime work hours to alleviate some of the impacts with all daytime work.

SR-18 will be completely closed between Snow Valley Mountain Resort and Big Bear Dam, Monday through Thursday from October 2 through October 26 as follows:

Date                                         Work Hours
October 1 through 4              9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
October 8 through 11            9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
October 14 through 19         10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
October 21 through 26         10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The operations will include slope scaling, turnout clearance, drain cleaning, sign repair and
replacement, guardrail repair and other related work.
Motorists are advised to use SR-38 as an alternate route to and from the Big
Bear/Fawnskin area.

