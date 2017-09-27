Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation District 8, will start day time full closures on State Route 18 in the “Arctic Circle” on Monday, October 2 to complete routine maintenance operations to prepare the route for winter months. Some of the operations that will be completed are slope scaling, turnout clearance, drain cleaning, sign repair and replacement, guardrail repair and other related work.

SR 18 will be completely closed between Snow Valley Mountain Resort and Big Bear Dam,

Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from October 2 through October 26. Motorists are advised to use SR-38 as an alternate route to and from the Big Bear area.