Big Bear, CA – The 28th annual Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club Fun Run Car Show will take place on Saturday August 12th from 9 am until 3 pm in the downtown Village area of Big Bear Lake.

The Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club reports a total sell-out of over 500 pre-1975 automobiles, pick-up trucks,Cobras, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Mustangs, Sports Cars, and Antiques. All 500+ cars, including last year’s ‘Best of Show’ vehicle, will be on display in the Bartlett parking lot, as well as on Pine Knot, Village Drive, and in the Lodge parking lot. Both Pine Knot and Village will be closed to through traffic during this event.

At 3:30 pm, all show cars are invited to drive around Big Bear lake, creating a one of a kind parade around the lake for spectators to enjoy. On Sunday August 13th at 9 am, the top 70 cars will have a drive-through awards ceremony in the Bartlett parking lot. The public is invited to this free event and all proceeds from the car show are donated to Big Bear Valley non-government charities.