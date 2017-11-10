Annual Veterans Day Ceremony to Include Gold Star Family Marker Dedication

Big Bear Lake, CA – Each year on November 11th, Americans are given the opportunity to pay tribute to and thank every veteran in all branches of the military for their service to our country and the freedoms we enjoy every day. This year, in conjunction with the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Big Bear Lake’s Veterans Park, the community will have the privilege of recognizing and honoring those who have lost a loved one in service of our country through the United States Armed Forces with the unveiling and dedication of a Gold Star Family Marker.

Through the Armed Forces Banner Program and participation in special events like the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall, the City of Big Bear Lake has strived to show support and dedication to members of the Armed Forces, veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The City will add a Gold Star Family Marker to beautiful Veterans Park. They extend sincere thanks to the Landaker Family for the purchase of the Marker, and the Big Bear Garden Club for it’s sponsorship.

The dual Veterans Day and Gold Star Memorial Dedication Ceremony will take place at Veterans

Park on Saturday, November 11th beginning at 11 a.m. All are welcome and invited to attend.