Lake Arrowhead, CA – On Wednesday, March 8th, members of the Sheriff’s Department Emergency Operations Division received information regarding an injured hiker in the Pinnacles area of Lake Arrowhead. The Office of Emergency Services for the State of California received an activation from an In-Reach personal locator device. The activation included text messages, which said the victim, William Simpson, a 67 year old man from Santa Monica, had fallen while hiking and was suffering from injuries.

The crew of San Bernardino County Air Rescue 7 was requested to assist. The crew responded to the location using the GPS coordinates provided by OES and was able to locate Simpson on a trail. They were able to land near Simpson and confirmed he had activated his device. The crew loaded Simpson into the helicopter and flew him to a nearby waiting ambulance for further treatment.