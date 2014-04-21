Big Bear City, CA, April 21, 2014 – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) starts work this week on a safety project near the airport in Big Bear City. This $469,000 project will improve Big Bear Blvd. at Big Tree Drive, widening the roadway and re-striping the intersection to provide one through-lane and a left-turn lane for both directions.

Caltrans says that with the recent increase in highway traffic in that area, these improvements will enhance safety at this location. Crews will perform the majority of the work during nighttime hours, but daytime work may also occur with shoulder closures, if needed, and there will be sporadic traffic control with flagging. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May, weather permitting.

Dreambuilders of Placentia is performing the work, which is scheduled as follows:

Friday, April 25, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Construction Area Sign Installation (No traffic control needed)

Monday, April 28 – Tuesday, April 29, 10:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Tree Removal (Flagging)

Monday, April 28 – Monday, May 5, 10:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Work on culvert & minor structures (Flagging)

Monday, May 5 – Friday, May 9, 10:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Roadway excavation & compaction (Flagging)

Monday, May 12 – Thursday, May 15, 10:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Grinding and asphalt paving tentatively scheduled (Flagging)

Monday, May 19, 10:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Striping (Flagging)