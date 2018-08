Big Bear Lake, CA – More than 25 beautiful, wooden boats from a bygone era will be on display this weekend at Pine Knot Marina. On Saturday between 10 and 6 you will see gorgeous examples of Chris-Craft and other models of antique boats. This free event is sponsored by the Antique & Classic Boat Society (Southern California Chapter), and Nottingham’s Tavern. Pine Knot Marina is located at 400 Pine Knot Avenue, just north of Big Bear Blvd.