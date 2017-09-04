Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and Big Bear High School are co-hosting the 2nd Annual Community Career Fair on Wednesday, September 6, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the high school gymnasium. The event is free and open to all members of the community, ages 14 and older.

The Community Career Fair is an opportunity for all Bear Valley residents to discover job opportunities, job training options, and types of careers by visiting and talking with representatives in a variety of industries and local businesses. There will be an opportunity to submit applications and resumes.

Businesses, government and educational institutions are encouraged to participate through reserving an exhibit table. Vendors will provide information about careers, qualifications for those careers, job openings, educational opportunities, and other employment information. There will be friendly representatives available to answer questions and discuss careers and job openings.

Big Bear High School is located at 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314. For more information about attending the event or reserving an exhibit table, contact the Chamber 909-866- 4607 or visit www.bigbearchamber.com.