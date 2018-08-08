29th Annual ‘Fun Run’ Weekend

Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club presents it’s 29th Annual Fun Run, August 10th, 11th, and 12th, in the Village in Big Bear Lake. Considered one of Southern California’s premier, and major car shows, it attracts over 15,000 people each year and is free to the public.

The Fun Run is the major fundraiser for the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club, raising $18,000 to $20,000 for local charities every year. Held on the second weekend of August, the Fun Run is one of the largest and most favorite events in Big Bear Lake. The entire Village closes its streets to accommodate 530 pre-1975 classic cars, hot rods, customs and special interest vehicles all on display. In addition to the cars, there is a vendor expo area, food, and beverages. Saturday’s highlight is a parade of cars driving around the lake with spectators lined up all around the 15 mile route.

FUN RUN SCHEDULE:

Friday 8/10 – 8AM – 5PM Registration

Saturday 8/11 – 7AM – 9AM vehicles arrive and park in their assigned space

– 3:45PM vehicles assemble for parade around the lake

Sunday 8/12 – 9AM vehicles arrive for unique drive-thru awards presentation