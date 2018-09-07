213 Acres Donated to Bear Valley Unified School District

The Bear Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, at the September 5th meeting, voted in favor to accept as a donation, 213 acres adjacent to Big Bear High School, known as the Maple Hill property, from well known Big Bear property developers, RCK Properties, Inc. Board members, John Goepp, Beverly Grabe, Cathy Herrick and Sudie Smartt as part of their acceptance, acknowledged that RCK Properties, proud of their developments in Big Bear Valley, used this donation as an expression of thanks to the community. Superintendent Mary Suzuki stated that this is an exciting and extraordinary opportunity for our students and community. Following the acceptance of the donation of land, the Governing Board Members voted to approve the formation of a new education foundation for the Bear Valley Unified School District. The Education Foundation will be responsible to create educational and recreational opportunities for community and students to utilize this land. Additionally, the Education Foundation will support the school district to reach and create innovative learning environments, extracurricular activities, after school and summer enrichment programs, and academic competitions. Two of the five school district board members, John Goepp and Steve Foulkes, will serve on the new Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation, along with other community members to be selected at a later date. The Education Foundation will have its first meeting on September 19th at 2:30 p.m. at the School District Office. Board members of the school district are thrilled with this generous donation from RCK Properties and look forward to the educational possibilities which this donation allows them to envision.



