Big Bear, CA – On Tuesday, August 22, at 7:05 pm, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station were called to Big Bear Yellow Post Campsite 28 in reference to an assault that took place at that location. When deputies arrived, the victim, Christopher Huebner, reported he had befriended three subjects while camping in the forested area. During the day the subjects had asked Huebner to take them into Big Bear to run errands and Huebner agreed. While driving back to their campsite from running errands, one of the subjects used a weapon to strangle Huebner while one of the other subjects repeatedly punched Huebner in the face. The third subject Huebner had given a ride to had been dropped off prior to the assault. During the assault, the two suspects stole Huebner’s wallet and then fled the scene on foot. Huebner sustained injuries to his face and neck as a result of the unprovoked attack.

Through investigation, deputies were able to locate the suspects at Yellow Post Campsite 25, where they were taken into custody without incident. The suspects were identified as Jerry Walker and Ariq Carrigan. Suspects Walker and Carrigan were booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Walker and Carrigan remain in custody at West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail each. Arraignment hearings in this matter are set for today in San Bernardino County Superior Court.