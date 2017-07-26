Big Bear, CA – The first annual ‘Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall’ endurance running event will be held at Snow Summit on July 30th at 9:00 a.m. hosted by the Big Bear High School Cross Country team. Participants of all ages are invited to test their endurance on the famous “Wall” climb that former Olympian runner Ryan Hall used to train on while growing up in Big Bear. The current high school cross country team in Big Bear still utilizes this course every summer for their training, hoping to reach the heights that Ryan Hall established. Three State Champions later….it seems to be working.

This event is a fundraiser for the high school cross country team to help purchase new uniforms and pay for transportation costs to competitive invitational events not covered by the school district. It’s also a call out to challenge individuals to the hardest mile they may ever run! This mile race climbs up 1,000 feet starting from 7,000 ft. elevation.

The race starts promptly at 9:00 a.m. at the base of Snow Summit. Spectators can hike up or purchase a chair lift ticket prior to the race to observe the finish line and award ceremonies. Register online at www.conquerthewall.org or go to Active.com and search “Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall.” Cost is $30 until July 28th and $35 on race day. That includes a t-shirt, and chairlift ride down the mountain following the event. $100 cash prizes will be awarded for the top male and female finisher. All ages are encouraged to participate, but kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.