Big Bear Lake, CA, January 11, 2016 – On Sunday, January 8, at approximately 12:40 p.m., deputies of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a stabbing that occurred at a residence on Park Avenue in Big Bear Lake. It was reported that an 18-year-old male had stabbed an adult male relative living in the household following a verbal altercation. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with a laceration to his abdominal area in need of medical attention. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics from Big Bear Fire, and later transported by helicopter to a local hospital for further treatment.

The suspect, identified as Brendan Grogan, was found to be at the residence. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Grogan was held at West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bail. An arraignment hearing was scheduled for January 10, 2017 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.